John J. Koestler
Hewitt - Koestler, John J., 84 of Hewitt, NJ on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Gail (Gatlin) Koestler. Born in Hillsdale, NJ, the son of the late James F. and Martha (Quackenbush) Koestler. A resident of Hewitt since 1966, he moved here from Hillsdale, NJ and was an Army veteran. He made his living as a Printer while enjoying gardening, skiing and collecting memorabilia. He was a man of many talents but his first love was for his grandchildren. Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Karin Casole (husband, Frank) and Kris Thompson (husband, Todd) and four grandchildren, Kristie and Joe Casole and Tierney and Tiege Thompson. He is predeceased by siblings James A., Edward, Mary and William; survived by sister, Margaret. A memorial service is planned for September at the West Milford Presbyterian Church. Private disposition. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in John's name. (richardsfuneralhome.com)