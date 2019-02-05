Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
Tenafly, NJ
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Carmel Church
Tenafly, NJ
John J. Loughlin Jr. Obituary
John J. Loughlin Jr.

ENGLEWOOD - John Joseph Loughlin Jr., 60, passed away peacefully on Sunday February 3rd, 2019. Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. February 8th at Barrett Funeral Home, Tenafly. Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9th at Mount Carmel Church, Tenafly, NJ. Interment to follow at Brookside Cemetery, Englewood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church would be appreciated. For further information and full obituary visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.
