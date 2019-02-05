|
John J. Loughlin Jr.
ENGLEWOOD - John Joseph Loughlin Jr., 60, passed away peacefully on Sunday February 3rd, 2019. Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. February 8th at Barrett Funeral Home, Tenafly. Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9th at Mount Carmel Church, Tenafly, NJ. Interment to follow at Brookside Cemetery, Englewood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church would be appreciated. For further information and full obituary visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.