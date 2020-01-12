|
John J. Mandara
North Haledon - MANDARA, John J, 94 on January 11, 2020 of North Haledon. Born in Paterson John lived in North Haledon for the past 65 years. He graduated from Central High School in Paterson before he joined the Navy where he served as a radio man aboard various L.C.I's in New Guinea and the Philippine campaigns. During the Philippine invasion John's ship was attacked and his ship suffered casualties of 70 percent. He served as an electronics engineer for Bendix Corporation for almost 40 years and retired in 1988. John was a former member of North Haledon Presbyterian Church and the North Haledon American Legion. After retirement he spent time with his family and his many hobbies.
John met the love of his life, the late Blanche (nee Young) Mandara in 1949. Beloved father of Helen Mandara of Pompton Plains the late John Campbell (1979) and Gary T. Mandara and his wife Penny of Wayne. Father in law of Ellen Joyner. Grandfather of Jennifer Di Masi, Brittany Amodio, Stephen Stalgaitis, Dana Stalgaitis, Joseph Mandara, Sam Mandara, Brandon Mandara and Daniella Mandara. Greatgrandfather of Trysten Amodio, Christian Di Masi and Audriana Mandara. Dear son of the late Angelina DiMartino (1988).
All in all, John had a wonderful life and had no regrets.
All services will be held privately by the family
