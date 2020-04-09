Services
Greenville Memorial Home
374 Danforth Ave
Jersey City, NJ 07305
(201) 333-8000
John McNulty, affectionately known as "The Captain" passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Monday, April 6, 2020. John is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Rosalie (Sapio) and children John (Gail), Scott (Lydia), Matthew (Cynthia) and Traci and his adored grandchildren, Jack, Marshall, Laura, Alexa, Gianna and Matthew. He leaves behind sisters, Claire Fitzmaurice, Joan Cherubini and Annmarie Roehrer, several nieces and nephews and was predeceased by his brother Marty. A highly decorated member of the JCPD. During his 31 years of service he served as Mounted Patrolman, Homicide Sergeant , Internal Affairs Commander, Executive Officer of the Investigative Division and East District Commander. A competitive handball player for over 60 years having won numerous awards and titles. John served his country proudly in the US Air Force from 1953-1957. He was a Board Member of the Jersey City Boys and Girls Club. He was also a founding member & officer of the JCPD Emerald Society. Private Services were held. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.Arrangements by Greenville Memorial Home, Jersey City, NJ
