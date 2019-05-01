Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
467 Grandview Ave.
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Cliffside Park - John James Melis, 76, passed away Thursday, April 25th, 2019. He was born in Steubenville, Ohio on November 9th, 1942, to the late James and Katherine (Frangos) Melis. He was raised in Hoboken and Weehawken. He resided in Tenafly for 31 years, and most recently in Winston Towers, Cliffside Park.

His passion was his family and he enjoyed many travels around the world with them. He had a strong faith in God with a humble and unassuming spirit. He loved life and enjoyed socializing with friends and sharing his political views. John was a man who always spoke his mind and never minced his words. He will be remembered for being compassionate and genuine with a sassy sense of humor. He graduated from Weehawken High School and attended Steven's Tech and New York Institute of Technology obtaining a degree in Engineering.

He worked in Lazard Frères & Co. Investment Bank in New York for many years and most recently in real estate development. He was a parishioner of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Wyckoff, in which he served as a youth advisor in the 1980's. He also served at the Greek Orthodox Churches of St. Demetrios, Jersey City, Ascension, Fairview, and at Holy Trinity Cathedral School, NY. Surviving are his beloved wife Rena for 51 years; sons James and wife Michele, Stephen and wife Laura; and grandson Grayson. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Frank Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home, 327 Main Street, "opposite the Fort Lee library" on Thursday, May 2, 4 - 8 PM. Memorial services will be held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 467 Grandview Ave., Wyckoff, NJ on Friday, May 3, at 11:00 AM with interment to follow at Brookside Cemetery, Englewood, NJ. For information, condolences or directions call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com. Memorial donations may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Wyckoff, NJ, or St. Michael's Home for the Elderly, 3 Lehman Terrace, Yonkers, NY 10705, or at a charity of your preference.
