John J. Mooney
Wykoff - John J. Mooney, 90, of Wyckoff, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born in Paterson, in his childhood home. John resided in Paterson until moving his family to Wyckoff in the early 60's. After serving for the US Army, and returning to his wife and newborn child, John continued his education, receiving a Master's degree in Chemical Engineering. John began his career with Engelhard where he developed the three-way catalytic converter. John met the love of his life on a ski trip in Lake Placid. He was a founding member of the North Jersey Whiz Skiers of which four generations of his family are currently involved. John was always active in neon yellow or his Grandad's Crew shirts and will be missed by all of the neighbors whom he greeted on his daily walks. John is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Claire. John will be missed by his children, John D. Mooney, Marybeth (Tomasz) Stachowiak, Noreen (Richard, predeceased) Dominguez, Kathleen (Michael Goldberg) Mooney, Elizabeth (Brian) Convery, and Baby Susan, who predeceased him. He will always be loved by "Grandad's Crew": Michael, Kaitlyn, David, Joseph, Sean, Brianne, Ryan, Brian, Eric, Megan, Brendan, Kevin, Evan, and Katherine. These kids "will always call him GREAT": Jacob, Saoirse, Fox, Max, Conor, and two more will join the crew soon. He is also survived by his sister Kathleen Heintz and his sister-in-law Diane Mooney. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, Wyckoff, NJ. Due to the Covid 19 Situation, please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at The Church of the Nativity, Midland Park, NJ with a burial to follow at Maryrest Cemetery. Due to the restrictions, the mass and burial will be limited to immediate friends and family. If you would like to share a memory of John or send condolences to the family, please visit our Tribute Wall on the Vander Plaat Funeral Home web site, www.vpfh.com. Thank you for your understanding and patience during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to the The Tommy Knox Memorial Foundation, P.O.Box 490, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 or Valley Hospice, 15 Essex Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.