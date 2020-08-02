1/
John J. Nevins
Ridgefield Park - John J. Nevins, of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Tuesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Retired ironworker for the Local 11 Bloomfield. Member of the Knights of Columbus, Ridgefield Park. Parishioner and usher at St. Francis R.C. Church, Ridgefield Park. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Morton) Nevins who passed away in 2003. Loving father of Karen Garrett and her husband Mark, Kelly Serritella and her husband Michael, and Kevin Nevins and his wife Laureen. Cherished grandfather of Brian and his wife Dominque, Timothy and his wife Kim, Kerri and her husband Dan, Kristin and her husband Sam, Nicholas, and Jessica. Dearest brother of Rosie Nevins, and the late Maggie Kinduff, Tom Hill, and Patrick Grimes. He also leaves behind his adoring nieces and nephews. A private funeral service was held at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus on Friday, July 31st. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Vorheesingwersen.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
