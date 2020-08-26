John J. Peterson, Jr.
Emerson - John J. Peterson, Jr., 79, of Emerson, passed away suddenly in the presence of his loving wife on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Devoted husband of Marie Rose (nee Frassa). Loving father of John III of Emerson, Michael and his wife Odessa of Washington, NJ, Johanna Bargisen and her husband Scott of Northvale and Anthony and his wife Melissa of Englewood. Proud grandfather of Scott Jr., Eric, Jenna, Courtney and Nicholas and great-grandfather of Rylinn. Dear brother of Norman and the late Ronald, Douglas and Lorraine. Cherished son of the late John Sr. and Valerie of Piermont, NY. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
John was a US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. He also served his community as police officer for 26 years for the Alpine Police Dept., achieving rank of Sergeant. He belonged to PBA Local 399 and the NJ Honor Legion. John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed fishing, cooking, trips to Disney World and time spent at his Florida home.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Victories RC Church, Harrington Park with interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. Visiting hours are Sunday 2-6 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Shriners Hospital for Children
