1/1
John J. Peterson Jr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. Peterson, Jr.

Emerson - John J. Peterson, Jr., 79, of Emerson, passed away suddenly in the presence of his loving wife on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Devoted husband of Marie Rose (nee Frassa). Loving father of John III of Emerson, Michael and his wife Odessa of Washington, NJ, Johanna Bargisen and her husband Scott of Northvale and Anthony and his wife Melissa of Englewood. Proud grandfather of Scott Jr., Eric, Jenna, Courtney and Nicholas and great-grandfather of Rylinn. Dear brother of Norman and the late Ronald, Douglas and Lorraine. Cherished son of the late John Sr. and Valerie of Piermont, NY. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

John was a US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. He also served his community as police officer for 26 years for the Alpine Police Dept., achieving rank of Sergeant. He belonged to PBA Local 399 and the NJ Honor Legion. John was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed fishing, cooking, trips to Disney World and time spent at his Florida home.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Victories RC Church, Harrington Park with interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. Visiting hours are Sunday 2-6 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children in John's memory.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pizzi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved