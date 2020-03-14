Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
Elmwood Park - John J. Preskienis, 96, of Elmwood Park, died on Wednesday March 11, 2020. The youngest of six children, he was born in Fairview to Ignas and Mary Preskienis. He was the beloved husband of the late Adele Preskienis (Mishkalunos) for 67 years, and the loving father of Jane Preskienis Seleznow (Marc) of Oakland, CA.

After graduating from Union Hill High School in Union City, he immediately went to work in the Shipping Department of Western Electric in Kearny, where he retired after 42 years. A veteran of the United States Army, he was awarded a Purple Heart for his service during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.

For most of his adult life he was a resident of Elmwood Park. He and Adele enjoyed socializing at the Carlstad Turnverein Club and traveled the world in the company of friends. He also enjoyed playing basketball and volleyball. He was one of a kind.

Visiting at The Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park on Thursday, March 19th from 10:00 a.m. till Noon. Funeral service at Noon.

Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
