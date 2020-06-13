John J. Rogers



John J. Rogers of Hackensack entered eternal rest April 7, 2020. Preceded in death by his daughters Dawn Skeleton and Connie Rogers, mother Helen Powell, father and brother Thomas and William Powell. Survived by sister Carol Lynch of Paterson, N.J. and brother Gary Powell (Bettie) of Hackensack and other relatives and friends. John was a long time member of Trinity Baptist Church in Hackensack where he served in many capacities. John was a member of Mt. Zion # 50 Lodge, President of Northern District Church Security and active in Civic and Community Services. John was the Proud Owner of "Gospel In Songs" where he Promoted Gospel Concerts with, Richard Smallwood, Hezekiah Walker, John P. Kee, Donald Malloy, Regina Bell, and many others. John worked in Men's Clothing Industry most of his life, Lowits for thirty years in Hackensack and Men's Warehouse in Edgewater, N.J. from 2005 until 2020. Funeral Services were held Privately and a Memorial Service will follow at a later date. John was Loved by many and will be sadly missed.









