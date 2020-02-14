Resources
Tucson, AZ - John J. Sardelich, of Tucson, AZ, age 77, formerly of Dumont, NJ, died unexpectedly on February 11, 2020. Born May 28, 1943 in Hackensack, NJ to John and Catherine Sardelich who predeceased him. He was a 1965 graduate of Rutgers University. After retiring from a management position from B Altman Department Store in Paramus, NJ, he was employed by the Pima County Sheriff's Department from which he retired in 2008. He is survived by his two sisters: Catherine (Brian) Kelly, Marilyn (Alan) Kilpatrick and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his partner Frank Bellafiore. He is also survived by his partner's children Alice and Joseph Bellafiore. There are no services.
