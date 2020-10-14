John J. Servidio
Belleville - Servidio, John J, 59, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. Beloved son of Phyllis & the late Dominic Servidio. Loving father of Jon & his wife Juli Servidio and Dina & her husband Andy Marion. Cherished grandfather of Madison, Mason & John. Former spouse of Dianne Servidio. Dear brother of Michael, & his wife Angela, Philip, and Cindy Servidio. Also survived by many extended family members and dear friends. Mr. Servidio was a member and former Captain of the Roseland First Aid Squad. He enjoyed travel, hiking, and photography. John had a terrific sense of humor and was quick with a joke. He loved his family and treated them all as his own. Funeral Friday 10:30 AM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 7 Two Bridges Road, Fairfield. Entombment Gate of Heaven Chapel Mausoleum. Friends will be received Thursday 4 - 8 PM. Donations may be made to the Roseland First Aid Squad, 300 Eagle Rock Ave., Roseland, NJ 07068. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
