Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception RC Church
Norwood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Smyth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Smyth


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Smyth Obituary
John J. Smyth

Old Tappan - John J. Smyth, 94, of Old Tappan, formerly of Dumont, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Loving husband of the late Mary Smyth (nee Kennedy). Devoted father of Kevin and his wife Gwen of Cary, NC, Marie Homa and her husband James of Stockholm, NJ, and Sharon Giardini and her husband Daniel of New City, NY. Adored grandfather of Kasey and her husband Chase, Matthew, Kevin, Jr., Christopher, Ryan, Kyle, Danielle and Riley. Dearest brother of Bridgee Munnelly.

John retired from Mason Tenders Local 79 in NYC. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and was proud of both his family and his Irish heritage.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, 11 AM at Immaculate Conception RC Church, Norwood. Visiting hours are Wednesday 4-7 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Avenue, Northvale (201-767-3050).

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now