John J. Smyth
Old Tappan - John J. Smyth, 94, of Old Tappan, formerly of Dumont, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Loving husband of the late Mary Smyth (nee Kennedy). Devoted father of Kevin and his wife Gwen of Cary, NC, Marie Homa and her husband James of Stockholm, NJ, and Sharon Giardini and her husband Daniel of New City, NY. Adored grandfather of Kasey and her husband Chase, Matthew, Kevin, Jr., Christopher, Ryan, Kyle, Danielle and Riley. Dearest brother of Bridgee Munnelly.
John retired from Mason Tenders Local 79 in NYC. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and was proud of both his family and his Irish heritage.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, 11 AM at Immaculate Conception RC Church, Norwood. Visiting hours are Wednesday 4-7 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Avenue, Northvale (201-767-3050).
