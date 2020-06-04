John J. Ulicni, 95, of Woodland Park, passed away peacefully in his home on June 3, 2020. John was born in Mahanoy City, PA on October 7, 1924 to the late Joseph and Barbara (Soltiz) Ulichney. John proudly served in the United States Navy for over 20 years. After retiring from his Naval career, John then worked for 20 years as an inspector at Singer Kearfott in Little Falls. John was a dedicated parishioner of St. Bonaventure Church in Paterson for over 50 years where he also served as a lector. John was also a member of the American Legion Post #227 in Totowa, NJ. He loved being a member of his bowling league until a few months ago and also enjoyed spending time at the casino or sipping a single malt scotch. But there was nothing John loved more than spending time with his large family. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Sefcik) Ulicni for over 59 years until her passing in 2018. He was the cherished father of Joseph Ulicni and his wife Robyn, Susan Lontine and her husband Dominick, Steven Ulicni and his wife Theresa, Carol Knaup and her husband Gary and Nancy Margulis and her husband Stu; the adored grandfather of Derek, Craig, Corey, Nick, Alyssa, Jacob, Rachel, Luke, Kate, Ben and Brayden; and great-grandfather of Hudson and an expectant great-granddaughter. John was the dear brother of Mary Sanfilippo and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private at this time. John will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa and a memorial Mass will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to, St. Bonaventure Church,174 Ramsey St., Paterson, NJ 07501 or to the American Legion Post #227, 180 Union Blvd., Totowa, NJ 07512. More at www.santangelofuneral.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.