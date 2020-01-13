|
John J. Vecchiarella
Totowa - Vecchiarella, John J. age 81 of Totowa at rest in Paterson on January 10, 2020. Beloved husband of sixty years of the former Joanne O'Neill of Totowa. Loving father of Maura Douglass and her husband Ron of Totowa and the late Michael Vecchiarella (2018). Dear grandfather of Connor Douglass and Kevin Douglass. Brother of the late Eleanor Dunkerley (2011). Brother-in-law of Joseph O'Neill and his wife Patti of Scituate, MA. Uncle of Heather, Lorrin and Evan O' Neill. Also surviving are his beloved pet cats, Belle and Kato. Born in Paterson, he lived in Totowa for most of his life. He was a Parts Manager for Schumacher Chevrolet, Little Falls, for forty years before retiring in 2005. Mr. Vecchiarella was a parishioner of St. Bonaventure R.C. Church, Paterson. He was an avid target shooter. He was a classic car enthusiast who entered shows and worked on them. He was a Brooklyn Dodgers fan. He also loved the Jersey Cape. He cherished time spent with his family and grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Wednesday at 9:45 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Bonaventure R.C. Church, Paterson at 10:15 AM. Cremation will be private. Friends may visit Tuesday from 3:00 - 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Totowa First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 619, Totowa, N.J. 07511 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.