Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Resources
More Obituaries for John Vecchiarella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Vecchiarella

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Vecchiarella Obituary
John J. Vecchiarella

Totowa - Vecchiarella, John J. age 81 of Totowa at rest in Paterson on January 10, 2020. Beloved husband of sixty years of the former Joanne O'Neill of Totowa. Loving father of Maura Douglass and her husband Ron of Totowa and the late Michael Vecchiarella (2018). Dear grandfather of Connor Douglass and Kevin Douglass. Brother of the late Eleanor Dunkerley (2011). Brother-in-law of Joseph O'Neill and his wife Patti of Scituate, MA. Uncle of Heather, Lorrin and Evan O' Neill. Also surviving are his beloved pet cats, Belle and Kato. Born in Paterson, he lived in Totowa for most of his life. He was a Parts Manager for Schumacher Chevrolet, Little Falls, for forty years before retiring in 2005. Mr. Vecchiarella was a parishioner of St. Bonaventure R.C. Church, Paterson. He was an avid target shooter. He was a classic car enthusiast who entered shows and worked on them. He was a Brooklyn Dodgers fan. He also loved the Jersey Cape. He cherished time spent with his family and grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Wednesday at 9:45 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Bonaventure R.C. Church, Paterson at 10:15 AM. Cremation will be private. Friends may visit Tuesday from 3:00 - 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Totowa First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 619, Totowa, N.J. 07511 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -