John J Wos
Clifton - John J. Wos, 92, of Clifton passed away on September 29, 2020. Born in Ashley, PA, John has been a resident of Clifton for most of his life. John loved adventure and fitness and had a passion for skydiving as well as other athletic endeavors throughout his life. He was a professional ballroom dancer, a US Air Force veteran, ran a dance social and was a self-employed contractor for many years before retiring.
Father of Janice of Alpharetta, GA, and Debra Wos of Clifton. Cherished grandfather of Andre, Anthony, Delaina, Anna and Caitlin. Loving great-grandfather of Jaiden and Julian. John is predeceased by his siblings, Helen Green and Joe Wos.
The date of the Memorial service is to be determined
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.