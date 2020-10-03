John J Wos



Clifton - John J. Wos, 92, of Clifton passed away on September 29, 2020. Born in Ashley, PA, John has been a resident of Clifton for most of his life. John loved adventure and fitness and had a passion for skydiving as well as other athletic endeavors throughout his life. He was a professional ballroom dancer, a US Air Force veteran, ran a dance social and was a self-employed contractor for many years before retiring.



Father of Janice of Alpharetta, GA, and Debra Wos of Clifton. Cherished grandfather of Andre, Anthony, Delaina, Anna and Caitlin. Loving great-grandfather of Jaiden and Julian. John is predeceased by his siblings, Helen Green and Joe Wos.



The date of the Memorial service is to be determined









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store