1/
John J. Wos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J Wos

Clifton - John J. Wos, 92, of Clifton passed away on September 29, 2020. Born in Ashley, PA, John has been a resident of Clifton for most of his life. John loved adventure and fitness and had a passion for skydiving as well as other athletic endeavors throughout his life. He was a professional ballroom dancer, a US Air Force veteran, ran a dance social and was a self-employed contractor for many years before retiring.

Father of Janice of Alpharetta, GA, and Debra Wos of Clifton. Cherished grandfather of Andre, Anthony, Delaina, Anna and Caitlin. Loving great-grandfather of Jaiden and Julian. John is predeceased by his siblings, Helen Green and Joe Wos.

The date of the Memorial service is to be determined




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Compassionate Cremation Services, Inc.
583 Van Houten Ave
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-777-0949
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Compassionate Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved