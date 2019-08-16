|
John Jack Kuhn
Bloomingdale - John Jack Kuhn, age 62, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday August 13, 2019. John was born in Akron, Ohio to Patricia and Joseph Kuhn (deceased).
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Morgan, brothers Robert and Edward, sister-in law Terri, nephews Sean and Tyler.
John graduated from Passaic County Technical High School and entered the family painting business with his father Joseph. John continued to manage and operate J Kuhn Painting until his death.
John was an avid bowler and harness racing fan, loved the Yankees and San Francisco 49ers. He loved to play cards, pool, and horseshoes and always looked forward to the spring golf outing. John had a huge heart and was always generous by nature. He will be missed by family members and friends.
Visiting hours Saturday August 17th 3-6 PM at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark-Pompton Turnpike, Riverdale. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of John J Kuhn to The , www.stroke.org.