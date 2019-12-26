|
|
John Jacob Van Buiten
North Haledon - John Jacob, 98, of North Haledon, formerly of Wyckoff went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. John was a talented craftsman and owned John J. Van Buiten Builders in Prospect Park, he continued on as a Director of Prospect Park Savings and Loan. He was an active member of the Building Committee at Eastern Christian School Association, He was a former active member of First CRC in Haledon and than attended Hawthorne Gospel. John was an Army veteran who served our country proudly during World War II, and was a prime example of the God, Family, and Country generation.
John loved automobiles and automobilia and was an avid collector of antique Fords.
Cherished husband of the late Hester (nee Ruit). Loving father of Audrey Rentiers and her husband William, John Jay Van Buiten and his wife Joanne and Russell Van Buiten. and his wife Debbie. Devoted grandfather of Kara, Kevin (Yasmeen), Nicole (Mike), Alexandra (Dave), John Michael (Alyssa), Jason (Cori), Jamie, Julie, Jayna and adored great grandfather of P.J., Samantha, Addison, Ellie, Hallie, Liam, Jacob and Leith. Dear brother of the late Joan Irwin, Gertrude Van Wyck, and Katherine Easterhoff.
Family will receive friends on Sunday December 29, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm at Rockpoint Community Church, 400 North Haledon Avenue, North Haledon, NJ 07508. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday December 30, 2019 at the Rock Point Community Church.
Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Eastern Christian School Association 50 Oakwood Avenue, North Haledon, NJ 07508
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com