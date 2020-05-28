John James Ryan



John James Ryan, known to friends as Jack, passed away from natural causes at home on May 26, 2020 at the age of 88 years old.



He was born in the Bronx and graduated from Morris High School. After graduation, Jack went on to enter the Marines where he served for two years. Upon honorable discharge from the Marines, Jack returned to the Bronx and became a member of the International Typographical Union. Jack worked as a mailer for various newspapers until his retirement. In retirement, Jack loved to golf, to hang out at Mike's barbershop, and to go to his beach house in Silver Beach with his family.



Jack will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Alice and his children, Cathy (Jeff), Jay (Debbie), and Teresa (Fran). Jack will also be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren, Brianna, Jenna, Kelsey (Jerome), Shannon, Tori, Conor, and Melanie. Jack was predeceased by his daughter Patricia, his sister Eileen, and his sister Josephine.



A private service will be held at D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell NJ 07420 for immediate family only.



There will be a memorial mass for Jack at a later date.









