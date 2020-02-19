|
|
John James Stefanco
Rock Hill - John James Stefanco, 79, of Rock Hill, SC passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Atrium Health Care, Pineville, NC.
Inurnment will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC for immediate family only.
Mr. Stefanco was born August 28, 1940 in Hackensack, NJ, to the late John J. and Emily Doviak Stefanco. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Survivors are daughters Jill Mary Clarke (Chris), of Fair Lawn, NJ, Susan B. Stefanik (Joe) of Franklin Lakes, NJ; son Christopher John Stefanco (Diane) of Lake Wylie, SC; and grandchildren C.J. Stefanco, Dylan Stefanco, Bradley Clarke, Joey Stefanik, Corey Stefanik and Ryan Stefanik.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1990 Fordham Drive, Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304.