Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Presentation
271 W. Saddle River Road
Upper Saddle River, NJ
John Joseph Obituary
John Joseph

Ho-Ho-Kus - John Joseph, 91 of Ho-Ho-Kus, formerly of Washington Twp., passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. After graduating from Pearl River High School, John joined the army and proudly served his country as part of the occupying forces in Japan during WWII.

John was a graduate of Colgate University and spent almost 40 years working in the aerospace industry as a project manager for the Bendix corporation, organizing the production of guidance systems for the first Apollo spaceships in the 1960s as well as Naval flight systems. He enjoyed his retired years pursuing his love of travel, theater and spending precious time with his friends and family.

Beloved husband for 56 years of Angela Bullingham (nee Fazio). Cherished father of Claudia Malik and husband Adnan, and the late John F. Bullingham and wife Bree. Adored grandfather of Spencer, Riley and Kadin as well as beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a memorial funeral mass at Church of the Presentation, 271 W. Saddle River Road, Upper Saddle River, NJ on Saturday January 11 at 11:00 am.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
