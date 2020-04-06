Services
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
Resources
More Obituaries for John Carucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Joseph Carucci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Joseph Carucci Obituary
John Joseph Carucci

Lyndhurst - Carucci, John Joseph, 95, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday April 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Danielak) Carucci. Loving father of Dr. John Carucci & his wife Ingrid Olhoffer. Cherished grandfather of Isabella Ann Carucci. Mr. Carucci was a US Army veteran serving during World War II from 1942-1945. He returned from the military and put himself through school to earn Bachelors and Masters degrees from Farleigh Dickenson University, He was Finance Manager for Curtis-Wright and then Division Administrator for John Deere until his retirement. Arrangements are private and under the direction of Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum. Donations may be made to the American Parkinsons Disease Assocaition. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -