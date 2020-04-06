|
John Joseph Carucci
Lyndhurst - Carucci, John Joseph, 95, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday April 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Danielak) Carucci. Loving father of Dr. John Carucci & his wife Ingrid Olhoffer. Cherished grandfather of Isabella Ann Carucci. Mr. Carucci was a US Army veteran serving during World War II from 1942-1945. He returned from the military and put himself through school to earn Bachelors and Masters degrees from Farleigh Dickenson University, He was Finance Manager for Curtis-Wright and then Division Administrator for John Deere until his retirement. Arrangements are private and under the direction of Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum. Donations may be made to the American Parkinsons Disease Assocaition. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com