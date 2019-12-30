|
|
John Joseph Comerford, III
Lancaster, PA - John Joseph Comerford, III, 78 of Lancaster, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Born in Patterson, NJ, he was the son of the late Rose (Scullion) and John Joseph Comerford, Jr.
John graduated from Seton Hall Prep School and University. He had served in the Army NJ National Guard.
He worked primarily in the insurance industry. In later years, he worked in various jobs including being a tour guide at the North Museum and the Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery. His final tour at the bakery was provided to his grandchildren.
In 2006, he was promoted to "Grandpa", the role which brought him the greatest joy. He enjoyed being the quiet observer, reading with them and sharing stories from his childhood.
Surviving are two sons: John IV married to Laurie Comerford, Lancaster and James married to Karen Comerford, Ephrata and his five grandchildren: Ellie, Emily, Jack, Will, and Audrey.
He was preceded in death by a sister.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Salvation Army, 131 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.