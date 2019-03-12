Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
201-836-0202
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
3:30 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
John Joseph "Jack" Dionisio Obituary
John "Jack" Joseph Dionisio

Englewood - passed away in his home in Englewood, NJ on March 9, 2019. Born on August 28, 1945 to Beatrice, nee Argall, and Anthony Dionisio, raised in the Bronx, NY, Jack was the father of Jasper Dionisio and the partner of Jasper's mother, Mary Coopersmith, brother of nine siblings, and uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was an alumnus of Cardinal Hayes High School, Bronx, NY, a yoga teacher, a nature lover, and the founder and proprietor of Jack B. Nimble moving company. He will be missed by his family and friends. Visiting today, 3-7pm; service promptly at 3:30pm, Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck. For more information and to view Jack's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com
