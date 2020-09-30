John Joseph Dooley
John Joseph Dooley passed away peacefully at home on September 29th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
John was born in the village of Clooneen in Galway, Ireland on May 11th,1936. He is survived by his wife Kathleen Dooley (nee Moran), his daughter Christina "Tina" Gemelli, son-in-law Michael Gemelli, his daughter Peggy Dooley, and his grandchildren Liam, Caroline, Michael and Lily. John's surviving siblings are Patrick (Paddy Joe) Dooley (Headford, Ireland) and Margaret Brennan (New City, New York). He will be fondly remembered by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends both here and in Ireland.
John is predeceased by his parents, Patrick and Celia Dooley (nee Whelan), his siblings, Michael "Mick" Dooley, Marie Hanglow, Peter Dooley, Thomas "Frank" Dooley, Norah "Nonie" Nicosia.
John came to New York City in 1957. He worked as a boiler fireman / school custodian for NYC Public School #2 in the South Bronx. Upon his retirement from PS2, the staff honored his 39 years of service and named the school auditorium after him.
John met Kathleen Moran (formerly of Balinrobe, County Mayo, Ireland) at an Irish Dance and they were married on July 8th, 1967.
John and his family are very proud of their Irish heritage and were very active in the Bergen Irish Association (BIA) in Dumont, N.J. John held various posts including Sergeant at Arms and could be found at the BIA on Friday evenings playing a card game with 25 of his good friends. They also enjoyed marching in the annual Saint Patrick's Day parade in Bergenfield.
Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10 AM, St. Joseph R.C. Church, Oradell. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. Visiting Friday, 3-7 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in John's memory to Holy Name Medical Center (https://www.holyname.org/help
