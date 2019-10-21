Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Resources
John Joseph Juchniewicz Jr.

John Joseph Juchniewicz Jr. Obituary
John Joseph Juchniewicz Jr.

Cresskill - JUCHNIEWICZ, John Joseph Jr., of Cresskill on October 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frances. Devoted father of Deborah Schiess, Robert, Linda Santoro, Richard, Sandra Friedman, Judith Cullen, John and David. Loving son of the late Adele and John Joseph Juchniewicz Sr. Also survived by ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. John is a veteran of the Korean War and served four years with distinction as a Naval Officer. Memorial visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Saturday from 2-4 PM with a service at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the American SIDS Institute (www.sids.org) would be appreciated. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.
