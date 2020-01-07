Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lesko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Joseph Lesko Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Joseph Lesko Jr. Obituary
John Joseph Lesko Jr.

Whitehall, PA - JOHN JOSEPH LESKO Jr., age 85, of Whitehall, PA passed on December 31, 2019. John was the beloved husband of Doris Lesko, loving father of John Lesko and his wife Lynn and the late Brian Lesko. John is predeceased by his Mother Mary and Father John Sr. John was born in Teaneck, NJ and lived in Northern New Jersey, retiring to Florida before moving to Whitehall, PA. John was a Career educator and was a biology/chemistry teacher and baseball coach at Palisades Park High School as well as an Adjunct Professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University. He was also very handy having knowledge of the plumbing, carpentry and electrical trades. Always generous with his time he would always help others when they needed something fixed. John was a great husband, dad and friend who was loved, respected and will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral and memorial services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook, NJ (973) 478-2500. Visiting hours on Friday January 10 from 2-4 PM.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -