|
|
John Joseph Lesko Jr.
Whitehall, PA - JOHN JOSEPH LESKO Jr., age 85, of Whitehall, PA passed on December 31, 2019. John was the beloved husband of Doris Lesko, loving father of John Lesko and his wife Lynn and the late Brian Lesko. John is predeceased by his Mother Mary and Father John Sr. John was born in Teaneck, NJ and lived in Northern New Jersey, retiring to Florida before moving to Whitehall, PA. John was a Career educator and was a biology/chemistry teacher and baseball coach at Palisades Park High School as well as an Adjunct Professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University. He was also very handy having knowledge of the plumbing, carpentry and electrical trades. Always generous with his time he would always help others when they needed something fixed. John was a great husband, dad and friend who was loved, respected and will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral and memorial services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook, NJ (973) 478-2500. Visiting hours on Friday January 10 from 2-4 PM.