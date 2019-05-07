Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Resources
John Joseph McVetty Obituary
John Joseph McVetty

Westwood - John Joseph McVetty, 73, of Westwood, NJ, entered into eternal rest on May 5, 2019. Mr. McVetty was born in New York, NY to Robert F. McVetty, Sr. and Ellen T. McVetty, and grew up in West New York, NJ.

He earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from Manhattan College in 1967 and was a Civil Engineer for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for over 40 years. He was a survivor of 9/11.

John will be deeply missed by his wife, Angie; his mother-in-law Ruth; his daughter Sandy, son-in-law Lorenz, and grandson Alexander, of Poughkeepsie, NY; and his daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Jim, and grandsons John and Jason, of Jersey City, NJ. He is predeceased by his twin brother, Robert, and by his parents.

The family will receive relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday, May 9 from 4-7PM. The Funeral Service celebrating John's life will be held at the funeral home on Friday, May 10 at 11AM, followed by the committal service at Westwood Cemetery, Westwood, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com
