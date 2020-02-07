|
John Joseph "Jack" O'Connell
Fairview - John Joseph "Jack" O'Connell of Fairview passed away peacefully at Bayshore Healthcare Center on February 5th, 2020.
Jack is lovingly remembered by his three daughters: Constance Gordon (Paul), Kathleen Bertinato (John) and Maria O'Connell. His six grandchildren include Melissa Lombardi (Chris), Craig Bertinato (Becky), Courtney Jones (Shawn), Lindsay Gordon, Braden Salas (Tim) and Jessica Gordon. Seven great grandchildren include Brooke, Madison, Hallie, Logan, Noelle, Decklyn and Annika.
He was born June 16, 1935 in Flushing, NY to the late Charles and Constance (Livery) O'Connell. He proudly owned J&A Sunoco in Richfield NJ for 35 years before continuing his career at the DPW of Ridgefield NJ for another 20 years. He recently retired in March of 2019 and enjoyed his retirement down at the shore.
Jack always wore a bright smile and exuded generosity in its purest form. He most enjoyed his time swimming, boating and spending time with family and friends. Jack was always the life of the party and will continue to be fondly remembered by those close to him.
John will be reposing at The Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home, 1735 NJ-35, Middletown, NJ 07748 on Monday, February 10th 2020 from 4pm-8pm. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery 340 Ridge Rd, North Arlington, NJ 07031 on Tuesday, February 11th 2020 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a memorial donation to your most cherished organization.