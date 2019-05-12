|
John Jude Sestanovich
Conway - John Jude Sestanovich, 65, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Conway Medical Center. He was born September 29, 1953 in Bergen County, NJ, a son of John Sestanovich and the late Mary Joy Field Sestanovich.
John enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Mr. Sestanovich is survived by his wife, Susan Vogel Sestanovich; daughters, Lindsay Wilson (Bryan) of Brooklyn, NY and Tara Sestanovich of Myrtle Beach; siblings, Rita Smith (Jim) and Steven Sestanovich both of Pinehurst, NC; grandchildren, Marlo and Hugo Wilson and many other family and friends who will miss him. No services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com. Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.