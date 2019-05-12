Services
John Jude Sestanovich


John Jude Sestanovich Obituary
John Jude Sestanovich

Conway - John Jude Sestanovich, 65, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Conway Medical Center. He was born September 29, 1953 in Bergen County, NJ, a son of John Sestanovich and the late Mary Joy Field Sestanovich.

John enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Mr. Sestanovich is survived by his wife, Susan Vogel Sestanovich; daughters, Lindsay Wilson (Bryan) of Brooklyn, NY and Tara Sestanovich of Myrtle Beach; siblings, Rita Smith (Jim) and Steven Sestanovich both of Pinehurst, NC; grandchildren, Marlo and Hugo Wilson and many other family and friends who will miss him. No services are planned at this time.

