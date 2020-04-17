Services
Resources
John K. Pastor Obituary
John K. Pastor

Spring Valley - John K. Pastor, 73, of Spring Valley, NY, formerly of Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away on April 13, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.

John was predeceased by his parents John and Alice Pastor. He is survived by his sister Joann (Pastor) Coughlin and her husband Kenneth, his nephew Kevin Coughlin and his wife Laura, his Aunt Irene Jaworski and his cousin Thomas Jaworski.

John had a deep resounding laugh and a great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Services and interment were private. Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home in Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com. Due to current circumstances, a Memorial Mass will be held to honor and celebrate John's life at a later date.

In his memory, donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospital, Suffern, NY.
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
