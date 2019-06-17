|
John K. Walsh
Mahwah - John "Jack" K. Walsh, 90 of Mahwah, formerly of Teaneck, died on June 14, 2019. Born in Saranac Lake, NY on January 7, 1929, the only child of F. Gerald Walsh and Dorothy Walsh (nee Devarney). Married and survived by his wife Eunice A. Walsh (nee Masters). He is also survived by his son John K., Jr. (Suzanne) and James M. (Lorraine). He is predeceased by his youngest son Robert K (09/17/1982). Jack interrupted his studies at St. John's College to enlist in the US Army. He faithfully served his country in the Korean War between 1951 and 1953. He completed his studies after the war, attending St. John's Law School. He began his legal career as an Assistant Prosecutor in Bergen County Prosecutors Office then headed by Guy Calissi. He later was appointed as the first public defender in Bergen County. From there he entered private practice where he distinguished himself as a criminal attorney. He was active in Bergen County politics for many years. Jack served on the Teaneck Town Council between 1961 and 1967. He was active in the Teaneck Lions Club, Elks Club, VFW and Teaneck Little League. He was a founder and the first chairman of the board of Home State Bank in Teaneck. Both before and after he retired in 1992, he, Eunice and their friends traveled extensively. He enjoyed every imaginable hobby and especially the time he spent with his friends and family. He is also survived by his six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10 AM at the Immaculate Conception Church in Mahwah. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Robert K. Walsh Foundation, 55 State Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601 are appreciated. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.