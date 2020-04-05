Services
John Kandravy


1935 - 2020
John Kandravy Obituary
Wyckoff, NJ - John Kandravy of Wyckoff, formerly of Ridgewood, died on April 4, 2020. He was 84.He was a business lawyer, having retired as a partner of the Florham Park office of Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP. Prior to 1999, he was for more than a decade the Managing Partner of Shanley & Fisher, P.C., which he joined in 1961. An active community volunteer, John served as Chairman of the Boards of Trustees of Valley Health System, The Valley Hospital, and Valley Home Care; Chairman and President of the Board of Trustees of The Forum School Foundation; a Member and Vice President of the Board of Trustees of The Forum School; Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Children's Aid and Family Services; and Chairman of the Ridgewood Planning Board and Zoning Board of Adjustment. He also served as Chairman of the Wesleyan University Alumni Association. John was born in Passaic, NJ, to Anna and Frank Kandravy. He graduated from Passaic High School, Wesleyan University, and Columbia University School of Law. He married Alice Elizabeth "Babs" Sullivan, also of Passaic, in 1962, and they moved to Ridgewood in 1969. They were longtime members of West Side Presbyterian Church. His beloved wife Babs predeceased him in 2010. John is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law Elizabeth and Joseph Cassidy of Alexandria, VA, and Katherine and Andrew Kaider of Wyckoff; step-grandchildren Grace Kaider and Drew Kaider of Wyckoff and Paramus; brother George Kandravy of New York City; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews, and friends. His brothers Frank Kandravy, Joseph Kandravy, and Michael Kandravy predeceased him. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may made to The Valley Hospital Foundation or The Forum School Foundation. www.vanemburgh.com
