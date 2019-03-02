Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
120 East Pleasant Avenue
Maywood, NJ
View Map
Resources
Paramus - John, 71, of Paramus, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. Before retiring, John worked for LPS Industries, Moonachie as a Sr. System Analyst. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Maywood where he was the financial secretary and the Paramus Historical Commission.

Cherished husband of Linda (nee Koenig). Loving father of Jill Benyamine and her husband John of Oradell, and Melissa Jankowski and her husband Christopher of Westwood. Treasured grandfather of, Harper, Charlotte, Taylor and Morgan.

Family will receive friends on Sunday March 3, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. A 10:00 am Funeral Service will be held on Monday March 4, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church 120 East Pleasant Avenue, Maywood. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 3810 or Zion Lutheran Church 120 East Pleasant Avenue, Maywood, NJ, 07607 zionmaywood.org

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
