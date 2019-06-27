|
|
John (Joe) Kelly
Dumont - John (Joe) Kelly of Dumont, formerly of Fuerty, Co Roscommon, Ireland and Bronx, NY, passed to his eternal reward on June 25th, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Eileen Bernadette Kelly (nee Nolan), and siblings Thomas (and Jean) Kelly, Michael Kelly, William Kelly, and Frances (and Thomas) Murphy. Survived by his sister Peggy Keane and sister-in-law Mary Kelly of County Roscommon, sister-in-law Cathy Kelly of London; his 5 children, Eileen Mooney (and Frank Cerza), Fr. Francis Joseph Kelly, William (and Siobhan) Kelly, Tom (and Kelly Brophy) Kelly, and Mary Jean (and Regan) Wick; 18 grandchildren: Brian (and Ani), Kevin and Sean Mooney, Nuala, Joseph, Michael, Liam, Sean and Fintan Kelly of Boonton, James, Katie and Meghan Kelly of Dumont, Seamus, John Paul, Mary, Eamon, Brendan and Eileen Wick of Sparta, his great grandchildren, Clare and Dean Mooney of Maywood. Also survived by family friends and long-time caregivers, Jim and Marie LaMendola and family of Dumont.
He was born in 1930, worked in Cavan and in Tullamore, County Offaly, before immigrating to New York in 1954, where he worked in retail and played Irish football and hurling for County Offaly at Gaelic Park in the Bronx. He enjoyed music and dancing and had a special love for Irish fiddle music, which he played and taught to his children. He was a long-time member of Alcoholics Anonymous, Cresskill Wednesday night meeting, who helped many people during his 42 years of sobriety. In retirement he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, summer visits to Ireland, hurling matches, and western films.
Funeral Mass Saturday, June 29th, 10 AM, Our Lady of Victories Church, Harrington Park. Interment Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee. Visiting Friday, June 28th, 5-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Avenue, Dumont. Memorial tributes may be made in John's name to Good Counsel, Inc, PO Box 6068, Hoboken NJ 07030, or http://www.goodcounselhomes.org.