Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 388-6070
John Kenneth Mangini Obituary
West Chester, PA - John Kenneth Mangini, Age 78, of West Chester, PA, passed away peacefully after a long illness and a courageous battle on Dec. 9, 2019. John was born and raised in Manhattan, settled in Glen Rock, NJ to raise his family, and lived his last several years in the Kennett Square, PA area.

John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia (née Carroll), daughter Kathleen (Kate) Murphy, sons John (Lani Mangini), Kevin Mangini (April L. McKenzie), grandchildren, Jillian, Shane, Christina, John and Anna Jane. He was adored by and stood as a lasting role model for his O'Connor and Nagle niece and nephews. John was predeceased by his parents John J. and Margaret Mangini, son-in law Dennis Murphy, sister-in-law Eileen O'Connor, and brother-in-law John Carroll.

To celebrate John's life, please join us on January 18, 2020 at the Glen Rock Inn (222 Rock Rd, Glen Rock, NJ) for a meal and remembrance from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm. Please bring your stories!

www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
