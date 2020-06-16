John Keshishian
John Keshishian

Ridgefield Park - John Keshishian, of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Ridgefield Park Little League Coach for over 30 years. Beloved husband of the late Norma (nee Camilli) who passed away in 2010. Loving father of Lisa Jouas and her husband Robert, Rick Keshishian and his wife Colleen, and the late Gary Keshishian (2003). Cherished grandfather of Meghan, Danny, Sarah, Ryan, Shane, and Samantha. Adoring great-grandfather of Leila and Memas. Visitation and the funeral service are private. Vorheesingwersen.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

