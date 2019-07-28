|
|
John Kevin Lyons
Toms River - John Kevin Lyons, 71, of Toms River, NJ (formerly of Cresskill, NJ) passed away peacefully on July 9th 2019 at the Villa Marie Claire in Saddle River, NJ.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, John moved to Cresskill with his family where he attended St. Therese grammar school and then St. Cecelia's high school in Englewood, NJ. He was drafted into US Army, rising through the ranks in record time. John served in the 25th Infantry Division (Tropic Lightning) and was part of the 44th Medical Brigade in the Vietnam War where he was awarded the distinguished Bronze Star for exhibiting remarkable valor and faithful performance. His quick thinking and reaction time, coupled with his natural intelligence served him well during his time in the military but also at home with his family and friends.. After his tour, John returned to his hometown and became an Army recruiter. He also attended Columbia University in New York City. John was a member of the New Jersey Carpenters Union 15 in Hackensack, NJ. Personally, John was an avid reader, enjoying historical texts and biographies and he never missed an opportunity to tell you what he had learned. Some of his other hobbies include knowing all the answers on Jeopardy, golfing, fishing and vacationing at the beach with family, close cousins and friends. After his retirement, John's goal was to travel the entire US coast with his high school sweetheart, Patti. They accomplished this goal in the Fall of 2017.
John Kevin Lyons is survived by is beloved wife, Patricia (nee Cuomo), sister Maureen Santhagens, cherished niece Nicole (nee Santhagens) & husband Brevator Creech III, loving brothers Edward & wife Mary Ann Lyons, Kevin & wife Carrie Lyons, James & wife Kiki Lyons, brother-in-law Patrick Cuomo & Marie Hoey, sister-in-law Donna Marie Cuomo, cherished Pops & stepfather to Lori-Ann & Thomas Lepore, Dorene Cerame, David & wife Liz Cerame.
John was loved by so many, but among them his loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews: great-nephews Brev and Jack Creech, nephew Jared & wife Dana, great-niece Emma, nephew Keith & wife Austyn, great nieces Hayden and Kylie, nephew Kevin Jr., niece Jayne & husband Germain Lussier, niece Kelly, grandsons Jack & Conor Lepore, and granddaughters Melia & Peyton Territo and Penelope Cerame, niece Christina & husband Dan Werner, nephew Michael & wife Christen Cuomo, great-nephew Brandon and great-niece Rachel Werner.
John Kevin Lyons is the son of the late John J. (Jack) and Frances (nee Slattery) Lyons.
A funeral Mass will be on Wednesday August 14th, 2019 at 12pm St Therese of Lisieux Parish, 120 Monroe Avenue, Cresskill, NJ 07626. Celebration of life to follow at the American Legion Post 21 Madison Avenue Cresskill, NJ.
Donations can be made in his honor to: 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis TN 38105