Franklin Lakes - John Kindergan, son of Joseph and Maria Kindergan, 103, passed away on Thursday, July 16.



John grew up in River Edge, NJ with his sister Helen. He went to Hackensack High School where he was on the soccer and track teams. He was valedictorian of his class and voted Most Likely to Succeed. He took this ambition to Dartmouth College where he both ran a laundry delivery business at school and worked summer jobs for a construction company in New York to support himself. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa.



John had several jobs after college before joining the US Navy in January 1943. He served during World War II on a destroyer escort. He was extremely proud of his Naval service and often said it was the turning point in his life.



John met Betty Braun in Milwaukee, WI and they were married in 1940. They were a devoted couple who raised their two children in Teaneck, NJ. They moved to Franklin Lakes in 1965. They were very proud of their two children - John Jr. ("Jack") and his wife Victoria and Michael and his wife Maria. John had four grandchildren - Natasha, Lara, Brian, and Ashley - as well as eight great grandchildren.



While in Franklin Lakes, John and Betty had many friends. They enjoyed skiing, visits to his father's cottage in Maine where he stayed with his sister Helen, and travelling (both on their own and with their children).



Betty developed Alzheimer's disease and passed away in 2002 after a long illness. John's love and dedication to her during her illness was moving. A second tragedy struck when his son Jack passed away from cancer in 2006.



John left the navy in 1945 and joined his father's construction business. He later founded his own construction and real estate management company. Over the years he built, renovated, and developed commercial properties, shopping centers, industrial buildings, and warehouses, both for clients and himself. The same ambition and talent John showed in school fueled the success of his business. His integrity earned him the respect of those he worked for, as well as those who worked for him. He developed and maintained a sterling reputation throughout the industry.



He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.









