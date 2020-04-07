Services
William J. Leber Funeral Home
15 Furnace Rd.
Chester, NJ 07930
(908) 879-3090
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kraemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Kraemer


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Kraemer Obituary
Mr. John Kraemer

Ledgewood - Mr. John Kraemer, 85, of Ledgewood, NJ passed away on April 7, 2020, at St. Clare's Hospital in Dover, NJ. John was born on February 21, 1935, in Jersey City, NJ to the late William and Mary Kraemer. He graduated from Union Hill HS and then served in the US Army from 1953-1955. John worked as a supervisor for Verizon for 36 years before retiring in 1991. He was a hardworking man, who often worked two jobs to care for his family that he loved so dearly.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Rosemary (Accomando) Kraemer; devoted children, Janet Niewenhous and husband Robert, Cathy Maita and husband John, John Kraemer and wife Anne, and Joseph Kraemer and wife Christie; six loving grandchildren, Lauren, Robert, Matthew, Carlye, Andrew, and Camryn; one cherished great-grandson, Robert; and by many other loving family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Foundation or to .

Interment will be held privately by the family. A Memorial Service and Gathering will be held in the future.

Arrangements by William J. Leber Funeral Home, Chester, N.J. For online condolences and information visit www.leberfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -