John L. Muth
Maywood - Muth, John L., age 58, of Maywood, on Friday, October 2, 2020. Born in Teaneck, John had lived in Old Tappan before moving to Maywood. A dedicated traffic Safety Technician for Certified Speedometer Service Inc. in Old Tappan, John had been a parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne. In his spare time, John enjoyed being outdoors, landscaping, cooking, woodworking, and skiing. An avid New York Giants fan, John loved attending the games and tailgating at Giants Stadium. Every year, John had looked forward to riding his beloved Harley to the Americade Motorcycle Rally in Lake George with his brother, brother in law, and friends. His family was his life, John had loved traveling with them, especially to Lake George and the Jersey Shore. He spent time gardening with his wife and collecting Lionel Trains with his son. A social person, John will be remembered for his infectious personality. He was also a hard worker who could put his mind to fixing just about anything around his home. John L. Muth was the beloved husband of Stefanie Muth. Loving father of John Muth. Number ten of 13 brothers and sisters. He is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Friends may visit with the family at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne on Tuesday evening (October 6th), from 5:00 to 9:00pm. A funeral mass will be held at 11:30am on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 meeting at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, 276 Diamond Bridge Avenue, Hawthorne. (www.browningforshay.com
)