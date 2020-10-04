1/
John L. Muth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John L. Muth

Maywood - Muth, John L., age 58, of Maywood, on Friday, October 2, 2020. Born in Teaneck, John had lived in Old Tappan before moving to Maywood. A dedicated traffic Safety Technician for Certified Speedometer Service Inc. in Old Tappan, John had been a parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne. In his spare time, John enjoyed being outdoors, landscaping, cooking, woodworking, and skiing. An avid New York Giants fan, John loved attending the games and tailgating at Giants Stadium. Every year, John had looked forward to riding his beloved Harley to the Americade Motorcycle Rally in Lake George with his brother, brother in law, and friends. His family was his life, John had loved traveling with them, especially to Lake George and the Jersey Shore. He spent time gardening with his wife and collecting Lionel Trains with his son. A social person, John will be remembered for his infectious personality. He was also a hard worker who could put his mind to fixing just about anything around his home. John L. Muth was the beloved husband of Stefanie Muth. Loving father of John Muth. Number ten of 13 brothers and sisters. He is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Friends may visit with the family at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne on Tuesday evening (October 6th), from 5:00 to 9:00pm. A funeral mass will be held at 11:30am on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 meeting at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, 276 Diamond Bridge Avenue, Hawthorne. (www.browningforshay.com)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Browning-Forshay Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved