John L. Preis, Jr.
Westwood - John L. Preis, Jr., 81, of Westwood, NJ, passed away on Monday, August 26th, 2019.
John is survived by his beloved wife Susan; his children John and his wife Kathy, Margaret and Dennis and his wife Kathy; his grandchildren Austin, Garrett, Victoria and Nicholas as well as his brothers Donald and his wife Brigitte and Paul and his wife Nancy.
He is predeceased by his parents John and Verna. John was the longtime owner of Fairmount Roofing based out of Hackensack and Westwood, NJ.
The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Friday, August 30th from 4-8PM. A Celebration of John's life and faith will take place at 6:30 PM. Memorial contributions can be made in John's name to the Ch. 32, 8 Veterans Plaza, Bergenfield, NJ 07621. Becker-Funeralhome.com.