Short Hills - John (Jack) L. Vaughan, Jr. of Short Hills, NJ passed on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the age of 88.



John was born in Oil City, PA to the late Katherine (nee Sutman) and John L. Vaughan, Sr. He had resided in Brooklyn, NY before moving to Short Hills, NJ 43 years ago.



John was a graduate of the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. He was commissioned on June 4, 1954 and served four years rising to the rank of Lieutenant before being honorably discharged June 4, 1958. John went on to earn his master's degree from New York University. He was employed by CT Corporation, a business compliance firm, in New York City for many years before his retirement.



John was an avid sports fan and excelled at both baseball and basketball while in high school. He also enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and sudoku puzzles.



John's greatest joy came from his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Deeanne (nee Dean); his loving children, Randy Vaughan (Dena), Ken Vaughan (Maggie), Bonnie Rabin (David), and his cherished grandchildren, Emily, Katie, Lindsay, and Jack.









