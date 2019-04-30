|
|
John Lamar Halsell
Bloomfield - John Lamar Halsell, Sunrise on May 23, 1975 and sunset on April 25, 2019.
John was born in Cincinnati, OH. During the 43 years of his life, he accomplished so much and truly touched every person he met. He grew up in Westwood, New Jersey. He attended Berkley Elementary School and Westwood High School (class of 1993). John graduated with honors from the University of Hartford with a bachelor's degree in Marketing. He played baseball and was president of his fraternity, Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE). John got married to Miriam Johnson on June 23, 2007 in Pasadena, California, Miriam's home state. They live in Bloomfield, New Jersey where both of their children - Chase (10) and Carter (8) - were born. John embraced marriage and fatherhood. He was truly a hands-on father (Mister Mom). He caught every tear Chase and Carter had. The children were the wings beneath his heart. John lived for the children. John loved all sports, especially baseball. He was a big Yankees fan. Moments like this come, even though we don't want them to come. John has left his footprint in the sand with his children. John was the best friend anyone could ever have, and his spirit will never be forgotten. He leaves to mourn: his wife Miriam; his children (Chase and Carter); his parents (John and Wyonetta); his brother (Jeremy) and sister-in-law (Alexa); his father-in-law (Norman Johnson); his brother-in-law (Norman Johnson, Jr.); his godsister (Patricia Askew); his aunt (Sheila White); and a host of family and friends. We, the Halsell family, thank you all for being here for us. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood on Thursday from 10- 11 am. The funeral service will begin at 11 am at the funeral home, followed by interment in Westwood Cemetery.
