John "Jack" Lepetich, Jr.
Norwalk, CT, - John "Jack" Lepetich, Jr., of Norwalk, CT, passed away after a three-month battle with cancer on October 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 70 years old. Born in Jersey City, NJ, on May 5, 1949, to the late John and Florence (nee Gutierrez) Lepetich, Jack grew up in Hoboken and Fort Lee, NJ. He attended St. Cecilia High School in Englewood, NJ, and later Monmouth University before making his home in New York City and then Norwalk, CT, where his radiant spirit warmed many in the community. In his professional life, Jack served as Director of Labor Accounts for Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, from which he retired in 2018. At home, he lived to host and to serve, including on the Board of Directors for the Rowayton Yacht Club at Hickory Bluff, and was an avid golfer, guitar player and sailor. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him. Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years Michelle "Shelley" Lepetich (nee DeBease), children Terence and Eliza, son-in-law Ian Livingston, and siblings Dolores Johnson (Mike) and Tom Lepetich (Syd) as well as many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and friends. To honor Jack's life, family and friends will gather on Friday, November 8th, from 4pm to 8pm at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home (134 Hamilton Ave, Greenwich, CT). A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9th, at 11am at St. Matthew Church (216 Scribner Ave, Norwalk, CT). Committal is private. Contributions can be made to the Dwight Morrow High School Florence Lepetich Memorial Scholarship c/o The Lepetich Family at 2 Watson Court, Norwalk, CT. Jack established this scholarship fund in memory of his mother, an ESL teacher, for ESL/bilingual high school students planning on attending a post-secondary institution. For more information or to offer online condolences: coxeandgraziano.com.