John Leslie Dugan, Jr.
- - John Leslie Dugan, Jr., known to most as Jack, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019 at the age of 97. In his final days, he was surrounded by his family members and friends.
Jack was born in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. A graduate of Swarthmore College in 1943, he immediately entered the United States Navy, serving on active duty until 1946. He continued to serve in the U.S. Naval Reserve, retiring as a Lieutenant Commander in 1961. After World War II, Jack attended Harvard Business School and earned his MBA from the University of Pennsylvania (The Wharton School). He worked 25 years in business, primarily with Johnson & Johnson, and 25 years in non-profit institutions, including as president of The Greenwall Foundation and as founder and president of the Buck Hill Conservation Foundation., specializing in management and finance.
Jack met his wife Barbara in Buck Hill Falls, Pennsylvania, in 1946 and they have continued their involvement in that community ever since. Jack and Barbara raised their family in Short Hills, where they lived for more than 36 years. He served on the Millburn Township Committee; as a vestryman, warden and lay reader at Christ Church in Short Hills; and as a member of the Short Hills Club. They have lived in New Vernon for the last 30 years and Jack was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in New Vernon.
Jack was an avid sportsman his entire life, and was especially active and accomplished in tennis, golf and paddle tennis.
Jack is survived by his wife of 72 years, Barbara Day Dugan; daughter and son-in-law Nicki and Stanley Doggett of Vero Beach, FL and Buck Hill Falls, PA; son and daughter-in-law Geoffrey and Sally Dugan of Larkspur, CA and Laurel Beach, CT; daughter and son-in-law Sally and Scott Winn of Summit, NJ and John's Island, FL; grandson Ned Southworth, his spouse Roseann Squire and their children, Brownie, Annie and Izzie of Chestertown, MD; grandson John Dugan, his spouse Katie and their daughter Roxanne of Seattle, WA; granddaughter Leigh Dugan and her spouse Mark Zambrano of Hoboken, NJ; granddaughter Sara Springmeyer of San Francisco, CA; grandson Patrick Dugan of New York, NY; granddaughter Leslie O'Toole and her spouse Brian O'Toole of New York, NY; his cousin Margaret Sertl of Tryon, NC; and his cousin Harriet Markert and her husband Bob of Westborough, MA.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family. A service celebrating Jack's life will be held at a later date. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the or the Buck Hill Conservation Foundation.