John Lojek
Clifton - John Lojek, 94, of Clifton, passed away on November 7, 2019. Born in Poland, he came to the US in 1953 and lived in Wayne before moving to Clifton. A parishioner of Ss. Cyril & Methodius RC Church, Clifton, John was a member of the Rosary Society and the Slovak Catholic Falcons. John was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local # 825, Springfield, for many years.
Beloved husband of Anna (Iglar). Devoted father of Joanne Smeriglio and her husband Mark of Fairfield, and Steven Lojek and his wife Jean of Flemington. Loving grandfather of Matthew, Allison, Meagan, Morgan and Mandy. Predeceased by 3 brothers and 5 sisters.
Funeral Thursday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at Ss. Cyril & Methodius RC Church, Clifton. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visiting Wednesday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. www.ShookFH.com