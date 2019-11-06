|
|
John Louis Sayer
Tuckahoe - John Louis Sayer, a long-time resident of Tuckahoe, NY, died peacefully on November 5 at the age of 83 following a long illness.
Born August 7, 1936 in East Orange, NJ, to Louis Sayer and Ellen (McInerney) Sayer. Known as "Jack" and "Coach", he is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Linda Lee (Konner) Sayer, devoted children Stacey Sayer (Jeffrey Kuduk) of Chappaqua, NY, and Jonathan (Margaux) Sayer of Highland Park, IL, cherished grandchildren Norah Kuduk, Konner, Max, Rose and Spencer Sayer, brothers and sisters-in-law Kenneth (Phyllis) Konner, RJ Konner and Gary (Cathy) Konner, and loving nieces and nephews Susan Boyd, Kimberly (Scott) Rosner, Blake (Ryan) Molberg and Samantha, Jared (Claire), Malcolm, Madison and Cameron Konner. He was predeceased by his sisters Ethel (Sayer) Boyd and Mary Sayer, nephew Robert Boyd and niece Lorin Konner-Sherman.
He graduated St. Benedict's Prep, Newark, NJ in 1955, and attended Montclair State College, playing for Big Red's basketball team (#24) graduating in 1961 with a degree in social science. Beginning in 1961 he was JV basketball coach at Hillside HS, NJ, under the legendary head coach, Rollie Massimino. Becoming head coach of Hillside in 1964, he led the team to a 25-3 record and the NJ State Group IV finals. In 1965, Coach became the head coach of perennial powerhouse Thomas Jefferson Boys High in Elizabeth, NJ.
In 1967, Jack embarked on a long career in the automotive industry, beginning at the Malcolm Konner Chevrolet dealership in Paramus, NJ, for his in-laws, Malcolm and Florence Konner. He then relocated with his family to Chicago where he held the position of Executive Vice President at Z Frank Chevrolet, the country's largest Chevrolet dealership at the time, while he and Linda raised their children in the Chicago suburbs of Wilmette and Glencoe. Following Z Frank Chevrolet, Jack and his wife relocated to southern California for 10 years, where he consulted with Autonation and became a sought-after executive coach and management consultant in the automotive sales industry before settling back east in Tuckahoe, NY. Whether in New Jersey, Chicago, So-Cal or Westchester County, Jack relished the company of friends and family, believing his 'friends were his family'. He will be deeply missed by all friends and family.
A memorial service is planned for Friday November 8 at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel, 150 Route 4 East, Paramus, NJ at 11:00 am. Memorial donations may be made by mail or on-line in memory of John L. Sayer to the "Lorin Konner-Sherman Fund of CASA of Bergen County", One Bergen County Plaza, Ste. 334, Hackensack, NJ, 07601 or at www.bergencasa.org.