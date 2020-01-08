|
|
John Louis Schneider
Manchester - John Louis Schneider, 89, of Manchester, passed away peacefully at home, Monday, January 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Colmar, France, John came to New Jersey at the age of 7. He later moved to Manchester from Paramus in 2005. He worked as an Engineer for many years before retiring and continuing his love for yachting. John was very active in the Holy Name Cadets, Garfield Cadets, Valley Grenadiers, The Cadets, and Paramus Mountettes. His family will remember him for his punctual timing, he was never late. John will be missed dearly.
John is predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years, Alice Schneider, and his parents, Henri and Freida Schneider.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda Tintle; his son, John E. Schneider; grandsons, John L. Schneider II, and Alex Schneider; granddaughters, Evan Charpentier, and Megan Ainsley Schneider; great grandson, John Louis Schneider III, and great granddaughter, Hattie Beatrix Schneider.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cadets Drum and Bugle Corps, 601 Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18101 would be appreciated.
Cremation will be private.