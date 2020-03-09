|
John M. Bottcher
New Milford - John M. "Botch" Bottcher of New Milford was 76 years old when he passed away Monday, March 9th surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in the Bronx, John moved to New Milford where he and his wife, Rose Ann, raised their family. He worked as an Electrician for Local Union #3 IBEW for 42 years before retiring in 2004. A devoted husband, father and grandfather John loved his family, working on cars, making jokes and drinking beer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years Rose Ann (nee Tangredi) Bottcher, his loving sons Michael, Joseph and his late wife Maureen and Richard and his wife Colleen. John is also survived by his devoted sister Ellen and her husband Bill, his sister in law Rose Bottcher and his cherished grandsons Sean and Liam. John was predeceased by his late brother James Bottcher. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in his memory Friday morning at 9:30am in the Church of the Ascension, New Milford. Friends and relatives are invited to attend visiting hours at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, New Milford Thursday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Spectrum for Living, 210 River Vale Road, Suite 3, River Vale, NJ 07675